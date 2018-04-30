NICHE BAR & LOUNGE at 112 N. Washington St., in Owosso, hosted a soft opening on Friday, April 27 that was available to the public. Pete Yerian and Brian Shufeldt have partnered together to operate the new business they purchased in August 2017. After the months involved in transitioning the liquor license through the state and related business details, Niche will be open over this weekend from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Hours of operation are still under consideration and will soon become public.

“We wanted to open something in Owosso,” Yerian shared. He grew up in Corunna, but after ten years of military service in Washington D.C., he decided to move his wife and child back to the area to be near family. “Owosso used to be the place to go, and now it is on the upward trend, again.”

The Niche menu includes six “shareable” appetizers, salads, and pizza, and will be adapted over time. A full-scale bar includes an eight-tap draft system with all craft beers: mostly from Michigan. Domestic beer will only be available in bottle. A Michigan-made vodka is also offered.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting event is planned for mid-May.

(Courtesy Photo)