THE COMSTOCK INN and Conference Center in Owosso unveiled its newly renovated lobby and reception area on Wednesday, May 23. Maroun Kneiher, Comstock’s general manager, was joined by members of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce for a ceremonial ribbon cutting, and the Comstock hosted an open house later in the evening.

Kneiher took over as the general manager at the Comstock in Owosso in October of 2017, though he has worked for the company for “many years” prior. He also happens to be a highly capable interior designer. He used those skills to create the design for the renovation, which included updates to nearly every aspect of the Comstock’s lobby/reception area.

A fountain display was added near the facility’s main entrance, newly installed fireplaces and new furniture were combined to form four new seating areas, and stacked stone has been added to the walls and columns, with the remaining portions of the walls painted to match the new brightly-colored carpet.

Shown during the ribbon cutting is Maroun Kneiher (holding scissors) with SRCC ambassador (from left) Mark Hudson, and SRCC Vice President Sue Kadlek, Comstock sales director Kim Huska, and SRCC ambassadors Julianne Ackerson and Sue Lamphere.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)