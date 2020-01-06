OWOSSO BROUGHT IN THE NEW YEAR in a large way with the annual New Year’s Eve block party, which included a crowd of hundreds to watch the ball drop on S. Washington Street. The electrified, color-changing sphere was hoisted up via a city of Owosso fire truck – assisted by a number of dedicated city employees and volunteer Carl Ludington of Ludington Electric, Inc. Owosso Main Street/DDA Executive Director Josh Adams was on hand to help, too. A considerable amount of planning and effort for the celebratory event happens in advance due to the dedication of city of Owosso employees and volunteers, making the “magic” happen.

The crowd included people of all ages, visiting from throughout the county and beyond. A number of downtown businesses were open special hours to accommodate visitors, including Owosso Books & Beans, Niche Bar & Lounge, Foster Coffee, Cupcakes and Kisses, Lily Pearl’s Lounge, Roma’s Back Door and more. Burning barrels were situated along Washington Street to provide some extra warmth, since it was bitter cold and damp that evening. DJ Chewy played music from near the intersection of Washington and Water streets.

After the ball drop at midnight, the Shiawassee County Convention and Visitors Bureau presented fireworks from near the Shiawassee River.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)