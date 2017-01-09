SHIAWASSEE COUNTY’S NEW YEAR’S BABY was born at Memorial Healthcare Jan. 1, as McKenzie Urban and Montana Smith welcomed their son, Harrison James Smith, into the world at 5:11 p.m. The couple’s first child, Harrison weighed in at seven pounds, 12 ounces, and he measured 20 inches in length.

While many people spent the evening of Dec. 31 waiting for the ball to drop, McKenzie was experiencing contractions, which ultimately led her to check into Memorial around 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Though Harrison made everyone wait 12 hours before he made his arrival, McKenzie reported that the delivery went smoothly. She also commended the Memorial Healthcare staff for being helpful and wonderful during her three days at the hospital.

The couple left Memorial Tuesday evening to settle down in their Owosso residence, with the help of Harrison’s grandmother, Pat Urban. Though his parents report that he is a very well-mannered child, Harrison did take a little time warming up to his new surroundings once at home. Montana spent much of the first evening at home holding the youngster, allowing mom to get a good night’s sleep for the first time this year. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)