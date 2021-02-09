Angela Hamilton

The Shiawassee Arts Center opens its first exhibit of 2021 featuring the work of artists Deb Cholewicki of Lansing, Barbara Hranilovich of Lansing, Randal Crawford of Saginaw and Angela Hamilton of Grand Blanc. The exhibit, which runs through March 14, is generously sponsored by American Speedy Printing and Getzen & Connell, CPAs. The public is welcome to schedule an appointment to attend the ‘Meet the Artist’ event on Sunday, Feb. 7 from noon to 4 p.m.

Cholewicki, a fiber artist, creates free-form sculptural weavings from natural fibers, plant materials and yarns bringing her tremendous joy. She loves the process of creating and seeing how each piece evolves and tells a story. Deb has taught sculptural weaving for more than 20 years including several years at Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp. For more than 10 years she managed Grove Gallery & Studios in East Lansing where she also taught classes and had her work studio.

Hranilovich has been an artist since she could walk to draw on the walls. She made it formal with a BFA in oil painting and went on to experience a career in illustration, teaching and fine art. As a commercial illustrator, she has created works for children’s books and toys, advertising, editorial, and commercial interiors (like Biggby wall art). As a fine artist she explores a variety of media – acrylics, oils, ceramics, encaustic – each of which brings something intriguing and unique to her creative table.

Crawford, a 26 year Professor of Art at Delta College, holds an MFA in fibers from Cranbrook Academy of Art (1987) and a BFA in fibers from Philadelphia College of Art (1984). He also attended the Graduate Studies Program at Banff Center School in Alberta, Canada (1985). Randal has had numerous one-person shows throughout the nation. His original and innovative art is a part of private, corporate and institutional permanent collections.

Hamilton, an award-winning artist, is a graduate from Michigan State University with Bachelor Degrees in General Business and Advertising. She was not happy with her assigned career direction and was compelled to work in art. In 2011, she continued her art studies at the Flint Institute of Arts. Hamilton is currently working in acrylics, but also exploring other techniques and mediums like still-life painting, pastels and graphites.

The Shiawassee Arts Center, located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso, is open free to the public. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Masks are required, social distancing observed and adherence to state guidelines regarding number of guests allowed at any one time. The arts center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty gift shop. SAC, which is celebrating its 49th anniversary in 2021, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.