THE NEW PERRY WEBSITE as viewed from an Android cell phone.

(Screen shot)

The city of Perry has a new website and it’s just gone live.

You can still log onto the same address (www.perry.mi.us) to reach the website, however, you will see a new look. Some of the categories have been renamed and rearranged to make it easier for guests to navigate and find the information they are looking for.

One of the new categories is a button link titled “I Want to…” So, if you can’t find what you’re looking for simply click that button and take a look at all the choices you have.

Do you know you have a meeting to go to but can’t remember when it is? Simply go to the front page and you will see a list of “Upcoming Meetings/Events,” plus the time and location. If that’s not enough information, click “View Full Calendar” and you will go directly to the full calendar listing all meetings and the pertinent information. The calendar is updated whenever a new meeting is scheduled.

There is a plethora of information within the new website. Take a minute and browse around.

If you still don’t find what you’re looking for, give us a call at Perry City Hall. We are here 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday – ready to help you in whatever way we can.

If you don’t know how to contact the person you want to speak to, go to the new website and click on “Departments” then go to “City Representatives.”

Remember, the website address is www.perry.mi.us. The phone number is (517) 625-6155.