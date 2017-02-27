SEVEN VINTAGE STYLE OWOSSO SIGNS are being established in Owosso at different intersections. The above sign is on the southwest corner of Main and Washington streets. This ornate green sign marks the locations of the Gould House, Fayette Square, the Train Museum, River Walk, and Baker College to visitors. The concept of these wayfaring signs is to create a more tourist-friendly environment to out-of-area guests. An eighth sign will be installed later this spring.

Plans for these signs were discussed at Owosso City Council meetings as long ago as 2011, but it has taken considerable time to see them installed. Gordon Pennington of Burning Media Group initiated the designs for the signs leading to careful discussions with MDOT about their effective placement. Not all seven signs will be directly inside the DDA district or the city limits. (Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)