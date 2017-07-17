“THIS LOOKS LIKE A job for Superman!” The world famous comic book super hero who first appeared in Action Comics in 1938 is forever linked to phone booths, and though the newest Owosso attraction is a phone booth, it likely only dates to the 1950s. Still, one only has to see the restored, vintage phone booth on the southwest corner of Main and Washington streets to envision that Superman might not be far off (just use your imagination). Area cosplayers (costume players) should take note.

The Shiawassee Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and Owosso Main Street partnered together for Owosso’s newest attraction that was carefully installed downtown on Tuesday, July 11.

In short, Jeff and Tracy Peltier had initially been drawn to the previously decrepit, rusted phone booth when it was located behind one of the DPW (Dept. of Public Works) storage buildings. Many months later, after the city of Owosso had donated the booth to the CVB, local businesses Don Marrah Auto Body, Agnew Graphics, and SLH Metals all contributed to the restoration of the historic item.

The renewed phone booth will serve as both a public information station and added downtown tourist attraction. Area brochures and maps will be available inside. The bold red exterior will make for any number of photo opportunities.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)