(Independent File Photo)

The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors (SRCC) is pleased to announce the selection of John Adams as president and CEO. Adams previously served as vice president, leading communication, marketing, networking and educational opportunities for SRCC members.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce into the future,” said Adams. “I am appreciative and grateful for a supportive board, an excellent SRCC team and community partners who embrace collaboration. This is an amazing organization and I look forward to continuing our work of building an extraordinary Shiawassee region and helping our members succeed.”

“On behalf of the board of directors, I am excited to make the announcement that John Adams is now the President and CEO,” said Charlene Hebekeuser, chairperson of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce. “This move ensures continuity in the organization and positions us well to fulfill our mission.”

Vice Chairperson, Laura Archer added, “The energy, commitment and passion of the current staff is definitely going to take the chamber of commerce to new heights and allow them to meet all of their goals.”

The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce team is fully dedicated to the region’s success and committed to growing, connecting and promoting member businesses. Kylie Hollis will now serve as the SRCC Marketing and Events Coordinator, previously holding the position of SRCC Member Engagement Specialist. Allie Marcelo will lead member communication and engagement as the SRCC Member Development Coordinator, previously serving as the SRCC Administrative Assistant. Sally Warren, accountant, will continue to lead financial operations.

The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce represents more than 500 members and is dedicated to connecting leaders and supporting entrepreneurs so that together we can build an extraordinary Shiawassee region. For more information about the SRCC, membership and upcoming events, visit www.shiawasseechamber.org or call (989) 723-5149.