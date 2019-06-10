NEW SIGNS were donated to Angel’s Hands Community Outreach thanks to Heather Brooks, owner/operator of Brooks Innovative Graphics, and Doug Edwards, owner/operator of Edwards Sign & Screen Printing. Brooks donated and created the media displayed in the windows, while Edwards made the overhead sign.

Angel’s Hands Community Outreach has been in Westown for two years, but it has grown as community needs have also grown, and the group required new signage. In fall of 2017, Christial Sierra established the Westown location as a permanent location for Angel’s Hands, an organization dedicated to outreaching to the homeless or near homeless in the area, and doing so without asking questions. The Angel’s Hands store takes donations and then returns those donations directly to those in need. Identification is not required and everyone can visit to check out the available merchandise. Sierra will also help connect visitors to other community resources.

Shown on Tuesday morning, June 4 are (from left) Amy Case, Heather Brooks, Kathy Fox, Christial Sierra and Jessica Wells.

Brooks and Edwards were more than happy to assist Angel’s Hands Community Outreach with a new, distinguishable look.

Sierra shared that some of her volunteers had been praying for the new signs.

Angel’s Hands Community Outreach is located on the south side of Main Street in Westown.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)