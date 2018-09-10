THE SHIAWASSEE ARTS CENTER (SAC) opened a new show on Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 206 Curwood Castle Dr., Owosso, featuring the diverse works of three artists, including Jann Johnson Lardie of Perry, Karen Kierstead Miller of Okemos and Richard Tesner (above) of Flushing. The exhibit will run through Sunday, Nov. 4 when the public is invited to attend a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. SAC members will be able to receive 20 percent off all featured artists during the November reception.

Richard Tesner is shown with “The Lookout,” a giclée piece produced from a large-format print process. This particular work offers a small window into the life of a clouded leopard, Kuso, who resides at the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere. The clouded leopard is listed as “vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). A portion of proceeds from the sale of the print will go to benefit the Nashville Zoo. “The Lookout” is representative of Tesner’s style inspired through photorealism and detail. However, Tesner, who started painting in 2010, utilizes several styles in his artwork and his brushstroke and subject choices are eclectic, with some of his paintings inspired by his family, particularly his son.

Tesner’s background in graphic art/design inspired him to become a professional artist and instructor. Another painting on display at SAC is of his great-great-grandfather, Joe, who was originally from Poland. The portrait was created from a very small photo – and demonstrates the use of a purposefully, limited color palette to recreate the sepia-tone and nostalgia of an old photograph. Other paintings are more impressionistic in style.

SAC, which is celebrating its 46th anniversary this year, is a nonprofit organization. The public is welcome to visit and there is no admission charge. More information is available by visiting www.shiawasseearts.org or by calling (989) 723-8354.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)