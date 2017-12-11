NICOLE BROWN, the new Shiawassee Humane Society executive director, is holding Kitty, the oldest cat residing at the Bennington Road facility. Kitty is a spry 18-years-old and is seeking a calm, loving home where she can enjoy her golden years. Her previous owner was forced to surrender her due to health issues, but Kitty, like many of her feline and canine partners, has plenty of affection and companionship to offer. Her contagious purr and enormous golden eyes are sure to win her a pleasant “furever” home before the holidays. However, if Kitty isn’t quite the companion someone is searching for, just stop in and check out all the other adoptable pets at 2752 W. Bennington Rd., Owosso.

After being in her new position for the previous month, Brown is endlessly enthusiastic about the opportunities she can offer to educate people about the Shiawassee Humane Society and adopting a new member into a home. Brown went to Ovid-Elsie schools and now lives in Owosso. “Even as a little girl, growing up, I was always trying to take in strays,” she shared. She has been a life-long animal lover. She adopted her first dog from the Hibbard Road animal control before it closed. In fact, she adopted two from that location, since after she adopted Harper, she felt the need to supply him with a buddy. “After visiting that location, I just realized how many great dogs there are out there that need good homes,” Brown said.

Brown is establishing some goals for 2018 that include possibly offering some educational or training seminars, particularly for humane society volunteers. “I would like to offer an orientation for our volunteer program,” she spoke.

The Shiawassee Humane Society has a holiday wish list that includes: non-clumping cat litter (which they constantly need), floor cleaner, dish soap, laundry soap, spray cleaner, manila folders, colored pocket folders, dog food, cat food, kitten food (dry), canned (wet) dog food, towels, washcloths, blankets, paper towel and any general office supplies. Gift cards and monetary donations are always appreciated, too.

In 2018, Brown shared that the humane society will continue with all of its normal fundraising opportunities, including a number of adoption events. In 2017, SHS helped place 458 animals into permanent homes: 201 dogs, 226 cats and 31 small animals. As always, when considering adopting a pet, there is a process to go through that includes a veterinarian check, landlord/rental checks (for renters) and some general paperwork and questions. If adopting during the busy holidays, please be sure that there is plenty of quiet time to allow for social adjustments with any new animal.

SHS is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (989) 723-4262 or visit www.shspets.org.

