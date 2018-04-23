ANGELA NORLING is the new Shiawassee County 9-1-1 Lieutenant/Director, having taken over on Monday, April 16 for Pamela Battinkoff, who left on March 28 to take a similar position in northern Michigan. Lt. Norling is a graduate of New Lothrop High School and a lifelong Shiawassee County resident. She has been an employee of Shiawassee County since 2011 and has spent five years in a supervisory capacity. Norling and her husband live in New Lothrop with their three children.

In her first week on the job, Lt. Norling has been familiarizing herself with the budget and finding her own niche. With Shiawassee County Central Dispatch moving out of the Shiawassee County Jail and into its own facility on Corunna Avenue, there are a lot of changes to adjust to. The next change Lt. Norling and the Central Dispatch team will encounter is the implementation of a new operating system that will accommodate the new “Next Generation” technology, which is set to be ready in the coming months.

The county’s new “Smart911” software has been launched, and the new app is now available to residents. The new program allows residents to input personal details into the app to be used by responders during an emergency. Once a person creates a Smart911 safety profile, which registers the individual’s phone number in the county’s system, Central Dispatch will be able to provide details such as family member photos, prescription allergies and home locations to responders. At a time when most callers struggle to communicate, the safety profiles provide the additional details that 9-1-1 call takers may need in order to assist callers during an emergency.

More information about the Smart911 app can be found on the county’s website, www.shiawassee.net/central-dispatch-911/SMART-911.aspx. To register a phone number and create a profile, individuals can visit www.smart911.com.

Norling can be seen in the call center at the new Central Dispatch Center on Corunna Avenue.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)