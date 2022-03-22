Marie Gougeon

The Shiawassee Arts Center opens its second exhibit of 2022 featuring the works of artists from “It’s All About Cats” Group, the Shiawassee Artists’ Guild, Gary Mulnix of Owosso and the SAC Instructor’s Exhibit. The exhibit, which runs March 15 through April 24, is generously sponsored by Randy and Molly Woodworth. The public is welcome to attend the ‘Meet the Artist’ reception, Sunday, March 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

It’s All about Cats:

Cats! Tabbies, calicos, tortoiseshells, Siamese, manx, Maine coon, Selkirk rex! Cats: honored over the centuries, written about by poets, sung about in opera and featured across the internet. The purrfect subject matter for artful expression. This show brings together the work of three visual artists (Scott Yukio Fergus, a painter; Laura B DeLind, a printmaker and Doug DeLind, a ceramic sculptor) and three performance artists (Anita Skeen, a poet; and singers Connie Page and Kelly Boyle) all in a celebration of cats. During the show’s opening reception, Anita Skeen will hold a poetry reading of her cat-themed work and Connie Page and Kelly Boyle will sing a few of their favorite cat songs. If you are interested in art, love the spoken word and have a fondness for cats, this show is for you. Come as you are or add a few whiskers and a tail.

Shiawassee Artists Guild:

The Shiawassee Artists Guild is made up of 15 Artists. They are an organization of artists and art lovers who share a passion for creativity and a multitude of talents. They aspire to: Observe and record the world around them; inspire through people, places and ideas; express emotion, color, texture and space; learn from others and masters of the past; share ideas, techniques and inspiration and support each other’s lives and artistic endeavors. This year’s theme is “Patterns!”

Gary Mulnix:

Gary Mulnix grew up on a small farm in Michigan, growing flowers most of his life. After leaving art school, he focused on sculpture, using a drab green oil-based clay to create figurative and botanical sculptures. One dark and snowy February, Mulnix decided that he needed color in his life and dug out a box of unopened chalk pastels. His pastels are about flowers and color. The theme for his exhibit is “Flower Garden: Close up!”

Celebrating SAC’s instructor/artists this year in the SAC Docent Gallery, there will be 12 artists displaying both 2-D and 3-D work in a variety of different mediums.

The Shiawassee Arts Center, located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso, is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. SAC features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty gift shop. The public is welcome to schedule an appointment and there is no admission charge. SAC, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts. For more information (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.