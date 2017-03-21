JEFF HAGEMAN, (from left) Michelle Tock-York, and Guy Adamec wanted the clay and found object assemblage artwork to hang just right for the upcoming Shiawassee Arts Center’s show from March 14 through April 23 featuring 14 artists. These artists are exhibiting their work in the River Gallery section with their art show, “Full Circle.”

Tock-York’s works are based on the collections of cast off treasures and sketchbook narratives and are made into sculptures which result in the clay and found object assemblages. “I like to connect with others through my art, granting each piece a voice to tell its own story. Many of my pieces whisper a modern take on the classic,’Grimm’s Fairy Tale,’” she added, “There is a moral hidden somewhere in the story of each sculpture, and could be as simple as taking the time to discover your own splendor.”

Also in the “Full Circle” art show is Goodrich artist Guy Adamec exhibiting his Ceremonial Vessels. “I view these objects as containers to be placed on an altar. The wide rims, with intricate texture and symbols, or the bottle and bowl forms, create a precious surround for an interior meant to hold timeless imaginary offerings,” Adamec says. Adamec is a ceramics instructor and Firemaster at the Flint Institute of Arts.

Joining in with these other two artists is Holly artist Jeff Hageman who specializes in teapots and sculptures constructed from thrown pots. His seventh grade teacher was Tock-York who introduced him to his life passion: ceramics. “In my pursuit to understand the clay material, my focus is the process with which I create the piece. My work at SAC demonstrates technique and the interesting, non-conventional relationship between the varieties of materials created by said technique,” comments Hageman.

The Shiawassee Arts Center, at 206 Curwood Castle Dr., is in Owosso and is open Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to

4 p.m. A special opening reception will be held on Sunday, March 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge. (Independent Photo/Elizabeth Wehman)