“I LOVE HISTORY. I LOVE OWOSSO,” commented President of Weather Vane Roofing, Kris Poag, as he and a team of employees took on the project of putting a new roof on the Woodard Paymaster building on Tuesday, March 7. Weather Vane Roofing workers included (from left) Brian Gibson, Logan Rodgers, Kris Poag, Jason Etchison, Nick Malachowski and John Stievenart on the roof.

The Paymaster building is a part of the Curwood Castle grounds located right off

M-21. The $5,300 project was a donation to the Owosso Historical Commission by Weather Vane. Materials used consist of a product of composite shakes which last a lifetime. City of Owosso officials accepted the donation at the Monday, March 6 council meeting.

“The project to update buildings and restore them for guests who come through the Curwood Castle grounds is an ongoing process,” added Robert Doran. “It will be exciting to see all the updates. I’m thrilled.” (Independent Photo/Elizabeth Wehman)