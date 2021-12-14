The Greater Laingsburg Community Recycling Center (GLR) announced opening its new recycling center on Saturday, Dec. 4. The center is on Woodbury Road, just south of old Grand River. Look for the new sign (above).

GLR is grateful for many generous and farsighted people who came together to create a new waste reduction resource for thousands of people in the Laingsburg area. A grand opening will be planned and announced soon.

At this time, recycling patrons should drive into the building and remain in their vehicles while volunteers unload materials. Special safety precautions are in place due to COVID and the new variant. Volunteers will be vaccinated and wear masks.

GLR expresses concerns about waste related to the holiday season such as wrapping paper, ribbon, single-use plates, utensils, Styrofoam and other items and encourages the public to be mindful to reduce waste – possibly seeking gifts from Fair Trade, which are designed to be sustainable.

Materials that can be accepted every month include: newspaper and phone books; tin and scrap metal; aluminum (separate); corrugated cardboard (including brown paper bags); boxboard; mixed office paper (no adhesives), junk mail and magazines; books; #1 plastics (bottles and jars—no clamshells, e.g., takeout, berries and salad containers); and #2 plastics (milk jugs/cloudy separated from solid color containers). Also accepted are household batteries (please separate into regular, rechargeable and lithium). Unfortunately, glass is not accepted right now, but hopefully that will change in the future. The GLR cannot accept plastic bags or polystyrene/Styrofoam (the latter is accepted at the St. Johns Lions’, Meridian Township and East Lansing sites). Empty inkjets from Canon, Brother and HP are accepted.

As always, recyclers from any community are welcome. GLR relies on donations to cover costs, but donations are not mandatory. For questions, contact Terry or Ellen Link at (517) 651-2005 or Beth Lange at (517) 651-6437.