THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 504 set a new record by raising $2,497.02 in the 13th-annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 16 at Tim Hortons of Owosso, which is located at 323 W. Main St. The IAFF members spent ten hours collecting donations outside of Tim Hortons for the fundraiser, in temperatures that may have reached the low teens. The funds raised were later given to Toys For Tots of Shiawassee County.

Owosso emergency personnel gathered with Toys For Tots Shiawassee County Coordinator Gerald Alcorn at the Owosso Public Safety office to celebrate the new record on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Shown (from left) posing in front of the Tower 1 fire engine are Owosso Police Lieutenant Steve Clapko, Owosso Police Officer Jason Schmitz, Owosso Fire Department Captain Arthur Hart, Owosso Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Nowiski, Gerald Alcorn of Toys For Tots, Owosso Firefighter/EMT Gordon Settlemyer, and Owosso Firefighter Jake Dye.

Alcorn, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who has spent most of his adult life giving to others, said of the Local 504 members, “It has been a real pleasure working with these guys over the last 11 years. Every year they are consistently one of our top three contributors with their boot drive at Tim Hortons. I think that speaks volumes about them and this county. I feel blessed to be a part of this.” (Independent Photos/Graham Sturgeon)