EXP REALTY IS OPEN at 205 W. Main St., in downtown Owosso, though the new real estate office remains under construction for the next couple of weeks, with the goal of bringing something unique to the local real estate market. Owner Jeff McIntyre, who has been in the business for 15 years, has announced that exp Realty will offer hands-on smart home technology “in this rapidly growing consumer market. I want my office to be a model for smart home products.” Some of these items will include August Smart Lock products, Alexa-enabled smart thermostats, display security cameras, automated light switches and outlets, and entertainment related items. McIntyre’s concept is to educate his clients on what is technologically available. He is working on developing an educational piece, and hopes to hold a seminar in the near future.

“Smart home technology really helps with the profitability of property,” he said. He is open now, but plans to hold a grand opening in early June.

“We saw an opportunity when this building came up for sale. I was in the process of getting my broker license.” McIntyre said. The focus of the business will be residential, with some commercial, and plans to offer a complete “package of services.”

“My wife and I are exited to own a piece of downtown,” he added.

The location was most recently utilized as an Avon store.

