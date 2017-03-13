THE DURAND CITY COUNCIL voted on Monday, March 6 to approve the employment contract for Jeff Stull, who takes over as the Director of the city’s Public Works department for Steve Mince, who retired at the end of December after 27 years with the city. Stull has been with the city for more than nine years, and he was serving as the foreman of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant (Water/WWTP) prior to accepting his new position.

Stull said, March 6, that he is “excited, but has a lot to learn,” and that he looks forward to working with new Durand City Manager Colleen O’Toole and the council. Stull was joined at the meeting by senior Water/WWTP maintenance worker Clint Sawyer and Public Works Foreman Dave Hildebrandt after the trio had supervised a tour of the water facility for the council members and interested city administrators. The group had previously toured the wastewater facility in February. O’Toole noted during the March 6 meeting that the city will be focusing on improving the city’s water infrastructure over the next year or two. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)