IN THE EARLY MORNING hours of Saturday, Jan. 11, a southbound driver on N. Oak Street in Durand collided with the new pedestrian island in front of Riverside Market. According to Durand Police Chief Jason Hartz, the intoxicated driver struck and became hung up on one of the six reinforced safety poles that surround the island. The pedestrian island was added during the reconstruction of N. Oak Street, which was part of the city’s ongoing citywide street project and was completed in the fall of 2019.

As the alcohol-impaired motorist attempted to extricate himself from his self-inflicted predicament, a Durand police officer happened upon the scene and swiftly arrested the driver without incident.

City workers repaired the damage to the pole – the northwestern-most of the six poles – on the morning of Monday, Jan. 13.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)