by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

The city of Owosso Planning Commission held a public hearing on Tuesday, May 26 to review a rezoning request for 2.373 acres on N. Washington and Wesley streets. The request was to change the zoning from RM-1 Multiple-Family Residential District-Low Rise to RM-1 Multiple Family Residential District-Low Rise with Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay.

A Planned Unit Development generally involves designing a contained development or subdivision that will include its own centers for both residential and recreational use – a complete neighborhood.

According to meeting minutes, Justin Sprague of CIB Planners, shared “the applicant is proposing to develop a 14-unit, single-family residential Planned Unit Development that would be permitted under the existing zoning, but requires the flexibility that the PUD will be provided to meet certain approval requirements such as setbacks and property coverage requirements.”

The 14-unit, single-family residential development is being planned to conform to the city’s master plan/zoning ordinances. The property is located in proximity to a well-established residential area and near the Owosso High School/Middle School campus.

The development, applied through Bailey Park Homes, L3C under Tom Cook and Anna Owens, will create a fresh, new neighborhood in Owosso – near to churches and schools and during a time when there has been a housing shortage.

There is much yet being considered including city infrastructure, street traffic, timelines, possible residential bylaws and so forth. The planning commission recommended approving the rezoning request. The request will now move to city council for approval.