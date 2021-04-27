NEW OWOSSO PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR ANNOUNCED – During the Owosso City Council meeting on Monday evening, April 19, Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne formally announced that Ryan Suchanek had been hired as the new Owosso Public Works Director. Glenn Chinavere, who is retiring, will still be helping out during the transition.

“Ryan has been with us for a couple of weeks now,” shared Henne. “He has really hit the ground running. I’m happy with his progress. We’re getting into a lot of new grant opportunities that have just come up since he has started.”

Suchanek is an Owosso native and current resident with degrees from both Michigan State University and the University of Michigan, where he received his MBA. He worked in the private sector prior to accepting the position with the city of Owosso. He is a new board member at the Shiawassee Humane Society, too.

“This was an amazing opportunity,” stated Suchanek on his new position. He is particularly excited to work with city staff, sharing that he believes the job is a good fit for him and that he is impressed with the teamwork mentality of Owosso employees.

