THE NEW OWOSSO CITY COUNCIL met for an organizational meeting in council chambers on Thursday, Nov. 15. The council voted and it was unanimous that Chris Eveleth will continue as the mayor of Owosso and Sue Osika will continue as mayor pro tem – both are shown being sworn in by Owosso City Clerk Amy Kirkland.

Also sworn in during the organizational meeting are (from left) council members Nick Pidek, Janae Fear, Eveleth (as a council member, prior to taking his oath as mayor) and Jerry Haber.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)