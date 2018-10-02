OWOSSO BAND DIRECTORS Jillian Kowalczyk and Jordan Sterk presented new Owosso band uniforms during the board of education meeting at the high school on Monday, Sept. 24. The process of fundraising for this considerable expenditure was tasked by the band boosters program and aided by grants/donations. The marching band uniforms cost approximately $100,000, while the concert/symphonic band outfits were another estimated $50,000 – with the plan being that the uniforms should last about 25 years.

The current Trojan Marching Band (TMB) uniforms will be recycled for the 9th-grade band since they are still in good shape.

Kowalczyk explained the decision to purchase the new uniforms was not taken lightly, since the design will need to last for many years.

The TMB will be taking their new uniforms on the trip to Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida in March. The students will spend over four days at Disney, where they will also participate in the Magic Kingdom Parade and other educational activities.

It was also announced during the meeting that since Kowalcyk will be leaving for maternity leave, retired director Carl Knipe is assuming her responsibilities, including the Florida trip.

The MSBOA District Band Festival will be held at Willman Field on Monday, Oct. 8, just a few days prior to the homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 12.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)