BEA’S BAKERY NEW OWNER ZAC DEGOOD is in front of the locally iconic White’s Bakery sign on Friday, Jan 12 inside his popular downtown Owosso donut shop. The sign is a symbol of the history behind Bea’s Bakery, and the traditions carried into modern day of offering delicious, quality, baked goods to area clientele.

The business is set to expand to a second location in Durand.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Zac DeGood, an Owosso native, purchased Bea’s Bakery in January, maintaining the same employees and popular recipes that have popularized the downtown Owosso business. DeGood purchased the bakery from previous owners Rich and Robin Nevins who had purchased it from Lance Ellenberg in July 2018. At the time, it had been called Lance’s Bakery. The Nevins changed the name, keeping the quality – and traditions marched on.

Ellenberg had a talent for donuts. He passed away on May 18, 2020 at 59 after struggling with early-onset Alzheimer’s, but his background in hospitality management and love for baked goods, thrust his business toward a bright future. “I just love every, single day!” Lance shared in an interview in 2016. “I have a donut every day. The toughest thing is deciding which one.” Ellenberg enjoyed operating his bakery and enjoyed seeing people stop in whom “are 99 percent happy when they arrive because they know they are getting sweets.”

Ellenberg was always pleased to offer customers what he said was the bakery’s best selling item; the Maple Triangle, using the former White’s Bakery recipe. Many will recognize White’s Bakery for decades of producing baked goods in the downtown Owosso area.

Now in 2021, with DeGood behind the donut counter, the bakery is expanding to include a second location at 122 N. Saginaw St., Durand – hopefully to open in early April. The Durand bakery will be called Lance’s Bakery, with baked goods made in Owosso and then delivered, fresh to Durand.

DeGood is married with five children ages 10 and under. He and his wife operate a bookkeeping business, which is how he became involved with Bea’s at the start. Early in 2020, DeGood was helping Robin Nevins with bookkeeping, but became further involved with the bakery around the time of the pandemic shut down. He said he stepped into a managerial role, assisting with curbside efforts at that point, but as he became more invested, he was certainly drawn to the business, so when Nevin offered it to him, DeGood was happy to purchase it in January.

“I have an accounting background,” DeGood shared. “I never saw myself owning a bakery, but it is great. There is a new challenge every day.”

DeGood currently has nine employees at the bakery. In 2020, he was able to assist in growing the wholesale aspect of the business and the bakery now has 36 wholesale customers, most of those require seven days a week delivery.

“I guess our one saving grace is we have an industry that was fortunately really enjoyed during that time,” he said, referencing 2020.