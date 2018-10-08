THE KIWANIS CLUB OF OWOSSO announced new officers for the 2018-19 year at the Tuesday, Oct. 2 meeting. Shown are (from left) Trustee Thomas Sutphen, Trustee Gary Gosaynie, Past Lt. Governor Cheryll Warren, Lt. Governor for Division 18 Bob Hardy, President Bill Pearsall and President Elect Ken Baron.

Area Kiwanians have recently been active with the annual peanut fundraising, which is ongoing for the month of October. Both the Kiwanis Club of Owosso and the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club have also been working toward the funding and construction of a special needs playground area to be located in Bentley Park, slated for 2019. The proposed design of the new playground will be “all inclusive,” allowing all children to enjoy the equipment.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, call Bill Pearsall at (989) 743-5766. The Kiwanis Club of Owosso meets every Tuesday in the Mitchell building at Memorial Healthcare. Everyone is welcome.

(Courtesy Photo)