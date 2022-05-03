MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE PROGRAMMING Wellness Manager Sarah McNamara is shown in front of the pool during a tour of the new wellness center on Tuesday morning.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Following a 2019 groundbreaking, nearly three years later, Memorial Healthcare’s state-of-the-art wellness center is set to open Monday, May 2 in Owosso. The wellness center represents about one-third of the 115,000-square-foot structure also including neurology and orthopedic care – all soon to open mid-May.

In a tour of the open, airy, bright facility on Tuesday morning, many features of the wellness center were highlighted. To begin, the Memorial Healthcare NOW Center will include a public retail eatery in partnership with the Big Salad, which will provide fresh salads, wraps and more – available to anyone wanting to purchase a meal. People will have the choice to grab-and-go or eat in the dine-in space. The Big Salad should be open by the end of May. Also on the ground level is a podcast studio with video and audio for doctors and others. A retail and specialty pharmacy space will open mid-summer aligning with licensing.

Representing the wellness center, Programming Wellness Manager Sarah McNamara shared there are still job opportunities available for personal trainers, registered dieticians, customer service associates and more. She encourages those interested to check out the website under Careers.

To start, building hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The wellness center caters from teens to adults with the youngest membership starting at 13-years-old and accompanied by a parent/guardian. Various memberships are available for individuals, couples, dependents and seniors (62 and older). Memberships are all-inclusive minus a few add-on services such as massage therapy and personal training. Physical therapy and other specialized services will be held within the wellness center, too.

Some immediate takeaways from the tour include that the wellness center space is architecturally interesting, utilizing calm, neutral, earthy tones throughout; the locker rooms are enormous with tons of easily accessible locker space and large restroom and shower facilities; the pool is impressive and will allow Memorial to offer all sorts of programs including children’s swimming lessons taught by certified lifeguards and open family swim days; the workout area includes over 180 high-tech machines/equipment of every imaginable type and the track, circling above offers exterior views all the way around. The entire workout/track area aligns with group fitness rooms, bringing even more wellness opportunities to the community and beyond.

McNamara wants people to watch Facebook, newspapers and other media sources for upcoming wellness options. The wellness center is taking part in the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market on a monthly basis and will be part of the upcoming Curwood Festival, as well.

As stated earlier, the wellness center will open Monday, May 2 along with Memorial Healthcare OB/GYN and Palliative Medicine. The orthopedic portion (orthopedics, podiatry and physical medicine/rehabilitation) will have services available starting Thursday, May 5 and the neuroscience area will open Monday, May 16.

Earlier in the construction process, completion was estimated for January, but some delays due to supply chain issues held opening back a bit.

For more, visit www.memorialhealthcare.org.