(Courtesy Photo)

Paulette Darling is the new member development coordinator for the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce. Darling brings more than 25 years of experience in compliance, marketing and community development. She has degrees in business management and facility management and marketing.

Her primary role at the chamber will be to build relationships with its members, recruit new members and ensure members and prospects know the benefits the chamber offers and how to take full advantage of them. Darling will also collaborate with the chamber’s events and marketing coordinator to design and execute special events and marketing campaigns.

Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Interim Executive Director Ruthann Liagre encourages businesses to call on Darling with questions they may have about how the chamber can help them grow and prosper, whether a current or future member. Liagre shared that Darling will also be out in the community meeting with members and visiting companies to hear their stories.

Darling is new to the area and is excited to get going. “I am a trainer, motivator and liaison for community building. I’m proud of my ability to connect different types of businesses with services they may need to succeed. We are always networking internally and externally,” she said. “I’ve already fallen in love with the state of Michigan, having just moved to Owosso from California. I look forward to meeting some great people.” Darling can be contacted at (989) 723-5149.