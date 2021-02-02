The New Lothrop Hornets beat Traverse City St. Francis to earn a second Division 7 state football title in just three years on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Ford Field. The Hornets, under coach Clint Galvas, had an unbeaten season – giving Galvas his second state title. New Lothrop won 42-35 over Traverse City.

Coach Galvas took over in New Lothrop in 2009. The winning team included 13 seniors, adding some great memories for the class of 2021.

The village of New Lothrop hosted an impromptu congratulatory parade Saturday afternoon for the champions, complete with fire trucks and school buses and a lot of community support.

(Courtesy Photo)