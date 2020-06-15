THE NEW LOTHROP BRANCH of the Community District Library (CDL) is set to open in its new location Monday, June 15th. It has moved to downtown New Lothrop, at 9471 Genesee Street. The library’s new hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The branch had been located inside of the elementary school before officials decided that moving to the new location would benefit both the school and the public library.

“Because Community District Library branch buildings are provided by the local municipalities, the Hazelton Township board made the decision months ago to lease a vacant building that was a perfect fit for a library. Hazelton Township board members have been very supportive of the library’s need to move, and once we presented the idea for the new downtown location they quickly agreed that it was a great fit for the community,” explained New Lothrop CDL branch manager Elaine Prine, who can be seen in the children’s area at the library’s new location.

Both the public library and the school have been at work for months on planning the separation of the materials, records, furniture and the technology that runs in the background, which is a big part of library service. After a slight delay with the statewide restriction on construction, which halted new carpet installation and the addition of new furniture, work resumed in May and completion came quickly.

“Many volunteers came together to make this happen. The library could not have done this without community help because of the amount of preparation from cleaning, drywall work, painting and so much more in order to prepare the building. A generous gift from Wheeler Trucking paid for half of the carpet, which was a huge help,” explained Jami Cromley, Community District Library director.

“Because of the current limitations on the number of patrons allowed in the building at once, we had to delay a grand opening celebration. But I hope to see people from the community stop on in and say ‘hi,’ and maybe even sign up for a library card if they don’t have one already”, said Prine.

For more information, contact the branch by calling (810) 638-7575.

(Courtesy Photo)