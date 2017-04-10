A GREAT NEW LOCATION has now opened up for two local nonprofits and the groups celebrated on Friday, March 31 with an open house and ribbon cutting. Catholic Charities of Owosso moved into the building at 1480 N. M-52, Ste. 1, at the end of January and now are joined by the Shiawassee American Red Cross who recently moved in on Wednesday, March 22.

On hand to commemorate the event and cut the ceremonial ribbon were not only representatives from both organizations, but also State Representative Ben Frederick, President/CEO of Genesee and Shiawassee Catholic Charities Vicky Schultz, Site Coordinator of Owosso for Catholic Charities Cathy Sprague, Clinical Supervisor Thomas Klein, Vice Chair of Shiawassee American Red Cross Laura Burroughs, and Volunteer Liaison Linda Thornsby.

Catholic Charities seeks to strengthen lives and preserve families by providing quality, comprehensive, human service programming and services to fulfill their mission for individuals in the community. The group abides by fundamental values and ethical standards as determined by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lansing. They are shown representing the organization at the event.

The Shiawassee American Red Cross exists to provide compassionate care to those in need through their network of generous donors, volunteers, and employees. The Owosso group is shown and their new facility offers not only Red Cross services, but also is home to clothing and household goods for those experiencing a tragedy ranging from home fires to earthquakes and hurricanes in other parts of the country. They are also the largest single supplier of blood and blood products in the United States. Health and Safety services are also a part of their network in providing courses for first responders, educators, babysitters, and people who just want to be prepared to help others in an emergency. (Independent Photo/Elizabeth Wehman)