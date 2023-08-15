OWOSSO HIGH School Varsity Girl’s Golf Coach Stephanie Bevington-Ross.

(Courtesy Photo)

“It is with great excitement that I announce the hiring of Stephanie Bevington-Ross as our new varsity girl’s golf coach for the 2023-2024 school year,” Owosso High School Athletic Director/Assistant Principal Steve Irelan reported. “Coach Bevington-Ross is a 2007 Owosso High School graduate and a 2018 Owosso Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee, replacing Mr. Jason Krantz, longtime Owosso Public Schools teacher and recent retiree. Coach Bevington-Ross brings a wealth of experience, a passion for growing the Owosso girl’s golf program and a commitment to developing opportunities for female athletes in the sport.”

Mrs. Bevington-Ross, the strongest golfer Owosso’s girl’s golf program has ever seen, holds school records in all four individual scoring categories: 9-hole low score (39), 9-hole average (43), 18-hole low score (78) and 18-hole average (85.6). During her prep career, Mrs. Bevington-Ross also earned All Big-9 First Team honors during her senior year, All-State Honorable Mention Division II her junior year and Second Team All Big-9 her sophomore year. Coach Bevington-Ross played collegiate golf at Eastern Michigan University, where she recorded 35 rounds of golf, with an average of 82.0.

Coach Bevington-Ross shared, “I am thrilled to be able to share such an amazing game and culture with young women in our community. Golf has given me so many opportunities, friendships and valuable life skills and lessons. It is an honor to be able to give back in my hometown. I expect nothing less than awesome memories to be made and all of my records to be smashed in the next few years. Go Trojans!”