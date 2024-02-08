ARTWORK ON display at Shiawassee Arts Center.

(Courtesy Photo and Independent Photos/Melissa Shepard)

Artwork is on display at the Shiawassee Arts Center from Tuesday, Jan. 30 through Sunday, March 10 featuring three artists. The public is welcome to attend the ‘Meet the Artists’ reception Sunday, Feb. 4, 1 to 3 p.m.

Tatsuki Hakoyama, a Japanese artist who lives in Grand Rapids has 11 pieces on display. He calls his style “magical realism.” “My artwork features a little bit of fantasy element and a little bit of reality. I used different themes, such as being a millennial and also being multi-cultural.”

Robert Evans, from Okemos has 29 photos on display. “I mainly do prints but I have also started doing abstracts, all digital.” He has been taking photos for around 60 years.

Barbara Walworth of Saginaw has 19 pieces on display. She mainly focuses on abstract paintings. When she started painting in 2001, she mainly painted landscapes, but she now also paints colors and shapes with line movement. “I like contrasts. I can still enjoy a good landscape but I enjoy painting abstracts.”