ANITA BRETT of East Lansing is shown here with a few of her exhibits of encaustic painting. Encaustic painting, also known as hot wax painting, is a form of painting that involves a heated wax medium to which colored pigments have been added.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

The Shiawassee Arts Center opens its first exhibit of 2023 featuring the work of artists, Andrew Rieder of Owosso; Arthur Johns of Elsie; Anita Brett of East Lansing; Jamie Anthony of South Bend, IN; Nanette Mathe of Lansing, Bobbie Margolis and Melinda Pope, both of Okemos. The exhibit, which runs Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, March 12, is generously sponsored by CLH Insurance Agency. The ‘Meet the Artist’ event is Sunday, Feb. 5, 1-3 p.m.

The paintings Andrew Rieder created are intended to be visual metaphors for ongoing human struggles. His initial goal is to produce a pictorial space that contains a somewhat whimsical narrative but is reflective of a current social condition. Issues surrounding the socio-economic systems of contemporary society inspire him. This stems from his personal work history and a familial heritage of industrial and manual labor. Rieder’s sensitivity to the economic struggles and stereotyping of others comes through recognition of his own personal heritage as well as a personal labor history. Rieder wants to convey this empathy and its rationale to his audience through art and raise the viewer’s awareness of themselves as citizens of humanity.

Arthur Johns is a sculptor working primarily in forged metals. The pieces exhibited are forged in plate and dimensional steel. These pieces are part of an ongoing series based on his interest in form and function. He stated, “The forms that I’ve been creating, although purely sculptural, tend to have an implied functional element. My work is often described as having a mechanical “feel” to it. This is probably due to the fact that many of the components are in fact based on elements that can be found in antique machinery, while also utilizing organic proportion and form.”

Anita Brett’s new work and techniques developed while pursuing extensive studies in the Impressionist era. Special attention has been paid to the color palette of Monet and brushwork of van Gogh. Of note are the clean colors and shadows used in the tree paintings. The transition of colors is intentionally not blended as in older works of hers as she studies van Gogh’s brush work. The cobalt blue, alizarin crimson, (red madder) and viridian of the boats and sheep show Monet’s color palette. Finally, she began painting encaustics on a larger scale as she has grown more confident in the technique and archival quality of her work. Brett thanks the viewer for enjoying the growth and exploration of the masters she practices and is her passion.

Jamie Anthony, Nanette Mathe, Bobbie Margolis and Melinda Pope have come together to display multi-media artwork in 3-dimension including fiber, photography, mixed media and collage.

The Shiawassee Arts Center, located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive in Owosso, is open to the public Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12-3 p.m. The Arts Center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty Gift Shop. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge. SAC, which is celebrating its 51st anniversary in 2023, is a non-profit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts. For more information, call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.