The Shiawassee Arts Center opens a new exhibit featuring artwork by Jann Johnson Lardie, Gwen Sutton and Bobbi Kilty. The exhibit, which runs Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 29 is sponsored by American Speedy Printing Owosso/Downtown. The public is welcome to attend the ‘Meet the Artist’ reception Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 to 3 p.m.

Perry artist, Jann Johnson Lardie, spent a childhood immersed in art, with a special passion for sculpture, portraiture and art history. She currently is exploring ceramic sculpture, pottery, pastels, monotype prints, mixed media and watercolors. Her show, “Things Great and Small – Things Bright and Beautiful,” is light-hearted with no deep hidden meanings – just nature-inspired things that might brighten one’s life and lift one’s spirits. She states, “I believe we are currently going through many disheartening times – maybe this is a time to celebrate the beauty and wonder that surrounds us. I want to bring folks something to make them smile, perhaps even chuckle or elicit a fond memory of a loved one or special place”.

Gwen Sutton, of Owosso, has been making artwork for the majority of her life, growing up in a very creative family. She has also shown her work in a variety of galleries in Michigan. Gwen has always wanted to be an artist, wanting to share her feelings in another way, hoping to represent emotion and personal thoughts rather than exact detail. Her plans are to keep evolving, working in mostly acrylic paintings of landscapes and florals at this time.

Williamston artist, Bobbi Kilty paints in encaustic, watercolor and combined media. She is a retired Interior Design Educator of 36 years (Washington State and Michigan State Universities). Born in Tampa, FL, she has been drawing since childhood, living in Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin and Illinois. After receiving a B.A. from Northwestern University’s Fine Art Department, she Completed her M.F.A. at UCLA, 1969. She studied Sumie at Osaka University, Japan in ’73. She states, “Painting is a joyful, fulfilling process and I find it stimulating to work with new materials and techniques, experimenting and exploring possibilities, carefully selecting which visual elements to include and which to leave out.” Her latest work incorporates layering digital transfers of original photographs combined with a variety of natural materials in an encaustic collage format.

The Shiawassee Arts Center, celebrating its 51st anniversary in 2023, located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive in Owosso and is open to the public free of charge, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends 12 to 3 p.m. The Arts Center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty Gift Shop. SAC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts. For more information (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.