THE SHIAWASSEE ARTS CENTER opened a new exhibit featuring the works of an assortment of artists from the Flint Artists Market, the P3 Artist Group of Flushing, and Sheryl Stephens of Holt, with a reception on Sunday, March 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibit will run through Sunday, April 22 and is sponsored by American Speedy Printing, Getzen & Connell CPAs, and Travis and Kristina Yaklin. The public is welcome to attend the Sunday afternoon reception.

Brian Spolans, representing the P3 Artist Group, is shown with one of several pieces he has in the exhibit. Spolans has a printmaking studio in Ann Arbor. He is fascinated with creating pieces that often represent something functional that “occupy a particular space in time.”

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)