AN EXCITING NEW EXHIBIT, the Michigan Water Color Society, Robert Doran-Brockway’s “Fragments of Time,” and the Shiawassee Artists’ Guild’s “Black & White” opened Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Shiawassee Arts Center, and runs through November 5. The opening public reception was held Friday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC), located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The SAC features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries – including the Frieseke Gallery— and a specialty gift shop. The public is welcome, there is no admission charge, and the facility is handicap accessible. SAC, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2017, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts. For more information, persons can call the SAC at (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.

(Courtesy Photo)