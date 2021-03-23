The Shiawassee Arts Center opens its second exhibit of 2021 featuring the work of artists Rhonda Sherwin of Williamston, Pamela Wilburn of Dimondale, Joel Ellis of Haslett, Jane Reiter of Lansing and Sheryl Stephens of Holt. The exhibit runs through Sunday, April 25. The public is welcome to schedule an appointment to attend the ‘Meet the Artist’ event on Sunday, March 21 from noon to 4 p.m. The exhibit is sponsored by Hon. and Mrs. Gerald Lostracco.

Sherwin is a painter and has been an art teacher for over thirty years. Graduating from Michigan State with a BFA in printmaking, she began her art teaching career in 1987. Guiding high school art students through the creative process was a parallel experience for her personal art that she continued to foster in her studio. She has shown work in Michigan receiving juror awards at the Michigan Arts Education Association Exhibit in East Lansing Michigan from 2015-2018.

Wilburn has a Bachelor’s degree in Art Education and has taught in both public and private schools in Michigan. Before teaching she spent many years as a graphic artist and also served the Lansing Art Gallery as Education Director for a time. In addition to her formal education she has studied with many internationally acclaimed watercolor artists in order to hone her artistic skills. In Pamela’s work, which is primarily watercolor, she tries to capture a moment in time that she finds stimulating, whether real or imagined.

Ellis’ artwork is currently displayed in businesses and private collections throughout Michigan, the Midwest, New York City and Washington D.C. Most recent acquisitions include Mercantile Bank in Grand Rapids, Shiawassee Arts Center, PNC banks in Pittsburg and Dearborn, MI. A member of four greater Lansing artists’ associations, Joel is honored to have several award winning paintings noted on his resume. Joel Ellis trained in a comprehensive program of art and design at Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo.

Reiter, living in Delta Township, relocated from New Jersey to Michigan in 2000. Jane’s academic background is in fiber, having earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in studio art. She uses mixed media collage as her primary expression, incorporating fiber, yarn and fabric along with stitching and gluing. Her love of color, pattern, texture and a sense of humor infuses her artwork. She is motivated by repurposing nontraditional materials into new and unexpected fabrics and objects. Her Mission: Follow an “artFULL” path.

Stephens has been designing uniquely original beaded creations for almost thirty years. Not only is she well versed in the many forms of structured pattern bead weaving, but she also specializes in her own unique form of freestyle embroidered and embellished beaded art. She also adds vintage items and fabrics to her designs, creating one of a kind jewelry pieces, accessories and clothing, along with wall art and décor items. Each piece is created using needle and thread, usually one bead at a time.

The Shiawassee Arts Center, located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso, is open free to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The arts center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty gift shop. SAC, which is celebrating its 49th anniversary in 2021, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts. For more information or to schedule your appointment call (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.