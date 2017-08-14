CORUNNA HIGH SCHOOL’S new eight-court tennis complex was unveiled on Tuesday, Aug. 8 by city of Corunna and Corunna Public Schools (CPS) representatives. CPS Athletic Director Nikki Norris and city of Corunna Assessor/Planner Merilee Lawson led the unveiling ceremony, with the help of a group of more than 40 stakeholders, Corunna High School (CHS) tennis players, and tennis enthusiasts from all over Shiawassee County.

The entrance to the complex was secured by ribbons, which were removed by (from left) CPS Superintendent Dave Moore, Lawson, and former Corunna Mayor Steve Corey. Most of those in attendance then christened the courts with some spirited games of doubles tennis.

The new complex was completed in late July, but had to sit and cure before being used. The new courts, located on E. King Street adjacent to Corunna High School, were completed just in time for the boy’s tennis season, which started on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Varsity tennis coach Bill Lawson was enthusiastic about the new complex, which he says is a big improvement over the former tennis facilities.

“We’ve needed new courts for about 10 years,” said Lawson, who began coaching tennis at CHS in 1999. “There were some cracks that were four inches wide and ran for 10 to 15 feet, and over the past few years, our courts were the worst of any we played on. To have these gorgeous new courts is huge for us, and I’m hopeful that this will spark some interest among our student athletes.”

The complex sits on the east side of E. King Street, spanning the length of the block between Comstock and N. McDonnell streets. In addition to the improved playing surface, other new features include more accurate spacing of the alleys between courts and a wide walkway/ spectator area that runs through the center of the complex, providing viewing access to eight matches at once.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)