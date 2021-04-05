OWOSSO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS team members were busy installing a new dock at Hopkins Lake on Tuesday, March 30. The dock was constructed by Feighner Company Inc. Boat Lifts & Docks – and replaces a dilapidated dock in the same location.

The Owosso Parks and Recreation Commission has been busy working to improve Owosso parks with plans to install WiFi through DayStarr Communications at Curwood Castle Park, Bentley Park, Fayette Square and Grove Holman Park. Other upcoming projects include a middle school canoe/kayak launch and the construction of a kayak locker, making better use of river access to the downtown area. Plans are underway to reutilize the former Grove Holman pool building, as well.

Regarding the new dock at Hopkins Lake, many might not realize that data presented in a DNR survey completed in 2018, showed that Hopkins Lake is actually a better fishing source than several similar nearby lakes, including Lobdell Lake, Fish Lake, Big Seven Lake and Buell Lake.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)