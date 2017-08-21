BILL GRAHAM, board president of the Shiawassee Family YMCA, is pleased to announce the selection of Laura Burroughs as executive director/CEO of the YMCA. The board unanimously ratified Burroughs’ appointment at a special meeting on Friday, Aug. 4.

Burroughs has been most recently serving as the outreach and retention coordinator for Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Prior to that role, she served in a variety of positions at Baker College, most recently as dean of the Health Sciences and Human Services division. Her commitment to the community includes service with Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee and the American Red Cross. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Detroit and completed post-graduate studies at Michigan State University.

“We are delighted with the selection of Laura as our next CEO,” said Graham. “The selection committee was impressed with Laura’s unique perspective on the YMCA’s role in our community and her commitment to our region. She brings significant leadership experience in community outreach, staff development, and collaboration. This experience and Laura’s passion for our region will help us move the Shiawassee Family YMCA forward in service to our community. All of our volunteers took this responsibility seriously, but I am especially grateful for Matt Vondrasek’s leadership as chairperson for the selection committee.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to leverage my new role at the YMCA and become even more deeply involved in the community,” said Burroughs. “I see so much potential for the Shiawassee Family YMCA to make an impact in Owosso and the surrounding area, and I can’t wait to get started. I look forward to helping the YMCA continue to grow into its leadership role in youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. We have a unique opportunity as an organization to change the lives of the individuals we serve, and in so doing, create stronger communities throughout Shiawassee County.”

Burroughs is expected to take over in her new role as executive director on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

(Courtesy Photo)