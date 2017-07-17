NICK REMESZ was introduced to the Durand High School (DHS) marching band on Wednesday, July 12 for the first time since taking over for Chris Anderson as the school’s band director this summer. The Durand Area Schools Board of Education made Remesz’s hiring official during its June 28 meeting. Remesz can be seen standing in front of the 81-member band during a basics block exercise under the direction of senior staff member and 2010 DHS graduate Dilon Reynolds on July 12.

The summer months are when the seeds of a successful competitive marching season are sewn, so Remesz is wasting no time acclimating himself to the new job. Remesz, along with his staff and boosters, have coordinated the summer practice schedule, begun work on the virus-themed marching show the band will perform this fall, and will be fitting the band members for the new marching uniforms that will be debuted this fall. The band will also leave for band camp in Cassopolis, MI on Sunday, July 23. There are other changes afoot for the historically strong Durand band, so stay tuned for announcements from the program in the coming weeks.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

New DHS Band Director was last modified: by