SHELLY COLLISION, new Curwood Festival Office Manager is shown here in front of the office, 212 S. Washington St., Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

The Curwood Festival has a new office manager, Shelly Collision. Shelly takes over from the previous interim Office Manager Kammie Smith, with whom she trained with starting in mid-April. Shelly retired at the end of the 2023 school year from Owosso Public School’s Bryant Elementary as Principal. “This gives me a chance to get involved in the Curwood Festival and be involved in the community,” said Shelly. Shelly and her husband, Pat live in the area.

Shelly said, “The best part of my job is that I’m learning about what the Curwood Festival does for the community – the number of local charities Curwood gives back to. This allows me to keep in touch with children I’ve had in school and to meet new people.”

The Curwood Festival office hours are Tuesdays from 12 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Once it starts getting closer to the festival, then Thursdays will also have office hours. To set up an appointment, call (989) 723-2161 or email office@curwoodfestival.com.

Curwood Festival is always looking for volunteers. Since the Covid-19 pandemic there are over a hundred less volunteers. In fact, the past couple years there has been no Curwood Festival Talent Contest because there hasn’t been a chairman or co-chairman. If you are interested in volunteering, please call the office.