NATHAN HENNE was sworn-in as the new city manager of Owosso during an evening ceremony at Curwood Castle on Wednesday, March 28. Henne is shown (left) as Mayor Chris Eveleth officiated over the process.

“I would like to personally thank Don Crawford for over 40 years in this profession,” Henne acknowledged the retiring city manager who has been in service in Owosso for 8 years. “I hope I can last as long as you and make the difference that you have.”

A number of city council members and staff, community members and Henne’s family gathered in Curwood Castle to witness the finalization of the city manager hiring process that began almost six months ago.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)