THE BLACKSMITH SHOP was a new attraction at this year’s Mid Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association (MMOGTA) gas tractor show, which was held on the MMOGTA grounds in Oakley from Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18. The new blacksmithing shop provided demonstrations of how blacksmithing was done in the “good ‘ol days” throughout the weekend.

This year’s three-day gas tractor show featured hundreds of tractors from all over the country, as well as a number of tractor pulls, a giant flea market, live music provided by local bands, a tractor raffle and demonstrations such as handle making, quilting, shingle milling, veneer milling, threshing and bailing, gang sawing and drag sawing, among others.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)