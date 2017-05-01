OWOSSO MAIN STREET Committee members Shaffer Fox and Lorraine Weckwert (in red) watch as city of Owosso workers, Bob Burkhardt and Bob Erickson (holding bike rack), install one of the committee’s new bike racks at the intersection of Mason and N. Washington streets on Monday, April 24. The team installed five new bike racks on this day to bring the total number of the new bike racks installed in downtown Owosso to seven.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)