KOOTERS IN THE FIELD, a bar and restaurant located at 4512 E. M-21, Corunna, opened Friday, Jan. 27. This location was the former home of Tumbleweed Cantina and Rock A Billy.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

Kooters in the Field, a bar and restaurant, opened for business Friday, Jan. 27. Owner Kirk Norman decided after the location was sitting empty for a couple years, that it was time to open a new bar/restaurant there. He started working on the building, the inside, cutting trees down in the parking lot and painting the outside of the building.

“I’m looking forward to opening, having a place for customers to go, to have fun and be safe. Somewhere to go at 9 p.m. to have a burger or some wings,” said Norman. He is planning on having karaoke nights and dancing, with both a DJ and live music.

Norman is not new to the bar and restaurant building. He’s owned numerous locations in Michigan over the past 30 years, and he has owned Snappers on the Water in Fenton for 20 years. Norman said, “At Snappers, we give back to the community a lot. During Covid-19, we gave away dinners for 75 days in a row. That’s also something we want to do with Kooters, give back to the community.”