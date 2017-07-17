by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

OLIVE BRANCH SENIOR ASSISTED Living owner/manager Bob Davis is pleased with the plans for additions to both of the current housing units and other major improvements for the Perry based business. He is excited to have so much community support, from Shiawassee County, and particularly from Perry, for this new venture.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Olive Branch Senior Assisted Living, located at 521 E. First Street in Perry, has announced plans for additions (over 3,000-square-foot each) to both existing housing units, along with major façade improvements including steel roofing, new siding, porches, a sidewalk, lighting, and an overall upgrade to the outside of the buildings. The project will cost $960,000, financed through First Merit Bank, and Kingsley Construction will be tasking the upcoming construction with a tentative groundbreaking date set for mid-August.

Olive Branch sits on almost 12 1/2 acres of land on the southeast corner of Perry. Deer and other wildlife are a very common sight. A gazebo and porch settings are already currently in place for able residents to enjoy. The facility offers long-term care, memory care, respite and hospice care, and adult day care, and is staffed

24 hours daily.

The new plan will also include a secured ‘wander area’ between the two buildings to allow residents with memory issues access to enjoy the outside. The two housing units on the campus are referenced as Olive Branch 1 and Olive Branch 2. Currently, the structures include 12 bedrooms per building with four of those being private rooms and the other eight serving as semi-private rooms. The additions will now raise that to 20 rooms per unit. The extra rooms will also be private. The construction will bring the unit accommodations to the maximum under state regulations, since Olive Branch is licensed through the state adult foster care program.

Olive Branch currently houses 40 residents and has a staff of 25 employees. The expansion may lead to four more full-time positions. “We’re trying to comply with the needs of the community,” shared owner/manager Bob Davis. An increase in demand has called for more private rooms. “This will give us flexibility in accommodations. We will be able to accommodate people in semi-private settings, and have private settings available if they so desire, and also be able to accommodate married couples.” He explained that it is often the case that married couples thrive better when they can continue to live together, as long as health concerns are considered and evaluated.

“We believe in serving all people in our community. That’s been our philosophy since day one,” stated Davis. In particular, he is grateful to Perry. “The city of Perry has been great working with us,” Davis emphasized. “They just this last week authorized tax abatements for us for this addition for the next eleven years. This is a great community. This will greatly help us to reinvest in services for the elderly and for staff.” Davis is a veteran of the Marine Corps with three grown children he was happy to raise in the Perry area. Much of his training in the military he now utilizes in his leadership capacity at Olive Branch.

Davis also expressed gratitude toward Justin Horvath and the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP) for their contributions in this project.