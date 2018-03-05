CORUNNA SELF STORAGE is under construction on E. M-21 in Caledonia Twp., with plans to open by April 1. The 148-unit storage business will offer a variety of storage sizes from 5 ft.-by-10-ft. units up to 10 ft.-by-20 ft. units. Joe Newton of Chesaning, along with his wife Linda, are the owners of the new business that began with a ground breaking on the five-acre property last fall. The buildings should be complete by the middle of the upcoming week, with work continuing on catch basins, the final grade on the driveway, and the office.

Future expansion is already in planning that will hopefully include inside RV storage. The property had most recently been a cornfield.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)